Adams County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A new app from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office hopes to provide updated information and resources to residents as quickly as possible.

It’s the first law enforcement agency in Colorado to offer an app to the public. It’s free in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Features include an inmate search, a warrant search, maps of where sex offenders live in the county and a place to submit an anonymous tip.

There are also eight push notification options for categories such as weather, volunteers, jobs, traffic and Amber Alerts.

A feature called “Where Am I?” shows the geographic location of the mobile device for help in emergency situations.

“I’m excited to get this app going. It’s a great way for people to connect with us on all kinds of matters,” Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh said. “That could be submitting a crime tip, looking for a job, searching the inmate database or checking what’s going on with social media.”