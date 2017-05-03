Westminster firefighters stop, remove swastikas carved into sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Reports of anti-Semitic vandalism continue in Colorado. Denver police are investigating after swastikas were etched into cars near the University of Denver on Tuesday.

The offensive images have also been spotted in Westminster, where the act of bigotry was overpowered by kindness.

A Westminster Fire Department crew is being commended for a job well done -- stopping to do the right thing when they saw swastikas carved into a freshly-poured sidewalk near the Greenridge Place Memory Care assisted living center.

The crews spent hours re-shaping and smoothing over the concrete according to Greenridge Place clinical director Kandice Young.

“They were driving by and they noticed it on the sidewalk and just stopped—out of their kindness of their hearts,” Young explained.

Three Jewish seniors call the center home. Residents said the firefighters’ cleanup effort means a great deal to the entire community.

“We love what they do for us,” one woman told FOX31.

Firefighters will receive that message of support firsthand. Colorful thank you notes, created by the senior citizens, will be delivered to the firefighters this week.