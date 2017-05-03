× Third annual Big John Ale tapping and Chili Cook-off

Who: Aurora Firefighters Local 1290

What: Big John Ale Tapping and Chili Cook-off

When: Saturday, May 13th, begins at noon

Where: North Dry Dock facility (click for map)

Join Deborah Takahara, Mike Barz, Ericka Gonzalez and Matt Makens as they serve as celebrity judges at this year’s Aurora Firefighters Local 1290 chili cook-off. Aurora Firefighters Local 1290 & Dry Dock Brewing Company will put on a day of food, games, and beer! They’ll be tapping their special Big John Ale , organizing a disc golf tournament and holding our annual chili cook-off. FOX31’s own Mike Barz, Ericka Gonzalez, Matt Makens and Deborah Takahara will be celebrity judges.

Portions of each Big John Ale sold will go towards the Antique Apparatus Fund. Other proceeds will go towards Firefighters of Aurora Benevolent Fund, which is a 501(c)3 charity benefiting families of injured, ill or fallen Aurora Fire Rescue Firefighters.