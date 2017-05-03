Teenage girl killed when bullets were fired into her Denver home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Police were investigating the death of a teenage girl after bullets were fired into her home early Tuesday morning.

It’s not the first time the family that lives there has dealt with major tragedy.

The frantic 911 call came in at 3:18 a.m. from 4259 West Dakota Avenue.

“Everyone was asleep inside,” Denver Police Commander Barb Archer said.

But sleep turned into the unthinkable.

“It’s a very tragic situation,” she said.

Denver Police arrived to find someone had rained a hail of gunfire upon the unit in the fourplex.

“I heard about eight or 10 shots. It was like Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. It stopped for a little bit and Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow,” said neighbor Fred Garcia.

At least one of those bullets hit a 15-year-old girl who family has identified as Kashmier Lujan.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Five others, including three more children were inside the home too.

“We do not believe it was random because of the number of gunshots that struck the residence,” Archer said.

Neighbors said they believe the shooter was on foot because they did not hear a car drive by.

Sixteen bullets hit the home, tearing through a window, a wall and a door.

Another bullet ripped through a neighbor’s wall into her bedroom.

And two other rounds hit a second neighbor’s home. The neighbor said the bullets went into the bedroom of her two young sons.

“It’s sad to me that this is someone’s way of dealing with a situation. And as a result, now we have a dead 15-year-old girl,” Archer said.

It is not the first time this family has dealt with tragedy by firearm.

Last June on this same day, Kashmier’s 10-year-old brother was accidently shot dead by his 17-year-old brother while handling a loaded gun.

The teen received two years probation.

But this new case is far from its resolution.

“We have no leads right now,” Archer said.

Two gunshot deaths inside one family ... police hope they can bring them some justice.

But they have little to go on right now.

“Absolutely, we are asking for the public’s help on this.”

Investigators couldn’t say if they believe the shooting is gang-related.

Kashmier was a Denver Public Schools student.

Neighbors said she was just learning how to drive.

The family had not lived there long—maybe six months.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.