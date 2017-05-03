Teenage girl killed after shots fired into Denver fourplex unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A teenage girl was killed after shots were fired into a fourplex unit early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The girl was inside the unit with several friends at West Dakota Avenue and South Stuart Street, just south of West Alameda Avenue, when someone opened fire, possibly from a vehicle, police said.

Several shots hit the unit and the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The girl's name and age have not been released.

At least one shot hit another unit, police said. There were no other injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information or vehicle description that might be associated with the shooting.