Student who didn’t have a date to prom poses with acceptance letter to Harvard

CHAMPLIN, Minn. — One high school senior who might have have been feeling a little rejected after not being asked to prom found acceptance on social media — after posting a photo showcasing her academic accomplishments.

Priscilla Samey struck a romantic pose with her acceptance letter to Harvard and posted the picture on Twitter.

“Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did,” Samey wrote.

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

Samey, who attends Champlin Park High School in Champlin, Minnesota, apparently had her pick of prestigious schools to attend.

She tweeted that she was also accepted into Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Brown University of Pennsylvania, and Cornell.

Samey’s “prom date” tweet got more than 125,000 likes and 30,000 retweets in a matter of days.

Even a fellow student who chose to attend a rival college couldn’t help but congratulate Samey.

“Lol you put Yale in the friend zone?” Raajii Daniel‏ tweeted. “I’m extremely happy for you Priscilla!!! Even if we may have to be rivals forever now.”

Daniel tweeted that Samey would be the first student from Champlin Park to attend Harvard.

“There may be beef between Harvard and Yale but IM SO FREAKING HAPPY!!” Daniel wrote.