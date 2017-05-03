Owners sometimes don’t know abandoned oil and gas wells sit on their property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Governor has ordered all oil and gas operators in the state to inspect and test all active and abandoned flowlines within 1,000 feet of buildings in the next 30 days.

But we’ve learned that there are countless others, abandoned decades ago, that either aren’t marked or they're buried under buildings. In fact, there's one near downtown Denver.

Data from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission shows the location and status of every known oil and gas well, active and plugged in the state of Colorado. You can see that interactive map here.

On that map, a red dot, marking an abandoned well, sits on the address of the Forney Museum of Transportation.

Its Information Director, Christof Kheim, said he was never informed about the abandoned well.

“It would have been nice to know that at the time we purchased the property about 17-18 years ago. For example, we were made fully aware when we did purchase the property that we do sit on a superfund site,” Kheim said.

The museum was made aware of other pollutants and contaminants in the area and the site is monitored by the EPA, but no one has ever disclosed the abandoned well that supposedly is underneath the ground.

Other abandoned wells unknown to builders and property owners have been the cause of accidents.

In 2005 a trailer home in La Plata County exploded. According to records from the COGCC, the home was 150 feet from an old well that was plugged by the state agency 11 years earlier but still found to be leaking methane.

And in 2007, an explosion injured three people working on a new home in Trinidad. Investigators found the home was built right on top of an old well that contractors said no one knew or informed them was there. Contractors said methane was also found to be leaking from a cracked concrete pour over the well when it was abandoned.

“There is not a comprehensive map of flow lines from the beginning of time. Under current rules, operators are required to tell us the planned route of a flowline for a new oil and gas well,” said Matt Lepore, Director of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

The COGCC admits that not all flowlines are mapped and their mapping of wells could have inaccuracies.

“There is an on-call line requirement in the state of Colorado. It's 811. Operators are required to participate in 811 so they should be reporting these lines to that service and if a developer calls, those lines should be identified,” Lepore said.

The COGCC also said it doesn’t have jurisdiction to regulate where developers can build. And in Colorado, there is no requirement for homeowners to be notified of abandoned oil and gas wells on their property which means buyers and builders must be diligent about the history of their property.

Back at the Forney Museum of Transportation, Kheim said he will now be looking into the supposed abandoned well that is underneath the property.

“We’ll just have to see and do some more research, he said, adding, “As far as we’re concerned, if it was properly capped and is many feet down, I don’t think there’s much of a concern after all these years.”