Neighbors call for safety enhancements at deadly intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Calls for safety improvements at a busy Denver metro intersection are growing louder just one day after an 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by an SUV.

Both neighbors and law enforcement told FOX31 the area -- where South Quebec Street, East Iliff Avenue and East Evans Avenue meet -- is dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.

"This place is so busy," one neighbor said. "People are always getting hi -- all the time."

Neighbors said speeding, running red lights and jaywalking are all common at the intersection.

"I would definitely say it’s a dangerous intersection," Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Greg Davey said on Tuesday.

Half of the intersection is in Denver. The other half is in unincorporated Arapahoe County. Denver Police officials told the FOX31 Problem Solvers their officers have worked 56 crashes at the intersection in the past seven years. That statistic does not account for crashes investigated by deputies or troopers.

“There’s heavy traffic here at all times, and there’s a lot of kids going back a forth because of the apartments," one driver said.

Neighbors told the Problem Solvers children often cross Evans Avenue outside of the Quebec crosswalk to get to a nearby gas station convenience store. To prevent that from happening, neighbors say a barrier wall should be built on the median.

Denver Public Works and Arapahoe County told the Problem Solvers the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is responsible for any safety improvements at the intersection.

While support for a median barrier and more signage is growing -- investigators stress that nothing illegal, like speeding or alcohol, is suspected in Monday's deadly crash. But troopers said that hasn't always been the case.

“We have had fatals, serious injury crashes and DUI crashes in this area," said Davey. "It’s definitely one we’ve been focusing on.”

We reached out to CDOT to see if state transportation officials think safety enhancements are needed. CDOT said both Denver and Arapahoe County share responsibility on safety improvements to the intersection.