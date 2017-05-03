× Nearly $3,000 for family struggling after mother killed in crash

DENVER — A weekend Benefit raised money to help a Southwest Denver family who has fallen on tough times.

The Hangover Bar, hosted a fundraiser for the Lucero Family on Sunday and raised $2,800.

In January, Robert Lucero and his wife Shuvonne, were involved in a horrific accident, when a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, ran a stop light and slammed into the young couple’s vehicle. Shuvonne died, leaving Robert to raise their children alone.

The Problem Solvers story caught the attention of local Radio DJ Paul Chavez, who organized the benefit at Hangover Bar.