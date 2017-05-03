Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are no more excuses for Denver area dads, husbands and boyfriends who just don’t like to go the doctor. Whether it’s a “macho” thing or just pure avoidance, men don’t make it a priority to get checked out. That’s why the nation’s leading urgent care provider along with a famous Denver Bronco want men to tackle health issues with a new medical initiative the company is testing in Denver called MAN UP- Check Up.

In a recently released survey, researchers with the Cleveland Clinic found:

60% of American men don’t go for an annual physical

Guys would rather talk about sports or their jobs than discuss anything to do with their health

19% of men admit going to the doctor so their significant other will stop nagging

When asked their biggest concerns, men rank their family’s well-being and financial security over their health.

To uncover hidden medical problems in Denver men, our city was tapped as the first test market for the MAN UP- Checkup, created by physicians with American Family Care, a national urgent care franchise with several locally owned clinics in Denver.

Hall of Fame Denver Broncos player Karl Mecklenburg has had his fair share of health challenges on and off the field. The cancer survivor doesn’t want to take any chances. The six-time Pro Bowl Linebacker is among the first of local men who will take part in the MAN UP-Check Up and he encourages all men to join him. Many of the conditions that could be detected do not display noticeable symptoms.