× Man dies after Gunbarrel apartment fire; detectives investigating

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after being pulled from an apartment fire in Gunbarrel last month.

Now the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether he started the fire, according to the Daily Camera.

“Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the fire as a criminal act,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Wednesday.

Deputies discovered the fire after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the apartment on White Rock Circle on April 21.

Firefighters found 42-year-old Kelly Carter inside the apartment and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Carter was removed from life support last week and died a short time later, the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

The woman who called 911 and residents in adjacent units were evacuated safely.

Members of the Boulder County Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team (MAFIT) are investigating the cause of the fire.

“Once the MAFIT team has reached their conclusion into the cause and origin of the fire, the Sheriff’s investigators can complete their investigation and additional information can be released,” the sheriff’s office stated.