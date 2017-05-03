× Lost wedding ring discovered after snow melts at Colorado ski resort

DILLON, Colo. – Are you missing your wedding ring? If so, Keystone Ski Resort may have it.

A local resident discovered a gold wedding band in the River Run parking lot. It’s unclear how long it had been there, but was likely packed in snow for a while. It was discovered now that the snow has melted for the season.

“It could have been there all season,” spokesman Russell Carlton told FOX31.

The resort posted a photo of the ring on Facebook, hoping the owner will recognize it and claim it.

“Wedding rings tend to be a little bit more of the unique and prized possessions,” he said. “We strive to do what we can to get that back.”

The ring is engraved on the inside. While they are not saying what the date or initials are, the ring is decades old.

“Just provide us with the information that’s engraved on the wedding ring and we’ll work it out and get it back to you,” Carlton said.

While wedding rings are uncommon, the ski resort finds dozens of items every year after the snow melts.

“It’s the usual suspects: hats, some gloves. These days it’s a lot of iPhones and GoPros,” Carlton said.

Keystone keeps a database of every item found in case the owner ever comes looking for it.

“We do have a high success rate of returning items with their rightful owners,” he said.

If you believe you have lost an item at Keystone, including the wedding ring, you should contact their Guest Services desk at 970-496-4000.