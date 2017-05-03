Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you ever stand in the mirror and try to make your wrinkles disappear and make your skin tight again? Now you don't have to get a full facelift to get those results! There's a new procedure that's perfect for busy parents and professionals who can't take weeks off to recover from surgery. And there's only one doctor in Colorado who can offer it: renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jack Zamora! Dr. Zamora joined us in studio to tell us all about this revolutionary new procedure.

Be the next to refresh your look with the revolutionary J-Platzy, only available with Dr. Jack Zamora. He would love to tell you more about the procedure and show you how it's possible to look 10 years younger with a scarless facelift. If you call and schedule your free consultation today, you'll receive $1,000 off your J-Platzy Scarless Facelift!

Call (303)780-7377 to reach Dr. Jack Zamora Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics, or find him online at JackZamoraMD.com. He has locations around the metro area.