Local Small Businesses Win American Small Business Championship

It's National Small Business Week, and two local small businesses have something big to celebrate. Spindaroos and No Apologies Art Collective have been chosen as winners of the American Small Business Championship, which is hosted by Sam's Club and Score. Here to tell us about the importance of this competition are Spindaroos Owner Michele Lucas and No Apologies Art Collective Owner China Reevers.

Spindaroos is an online store that produces a premium line of performance cycling apparel for children ages 6 months to 12 years, who not only compete, but also bike for fun. The company is involved in the local Denver community, hosting fundraisers and youth-oriented cycling contests.

The No Apologies Art Collective is an apparel company that sells limited edition t-shirts featuring designs from independent artists. These artists retain original rights to their artwork, are paid for the use of the image, and receive a portion of sales of t-shirts bearing their work. Fifteen-percent of sales goes to local charities that are focused on arts education, mental health, the environment, and domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

To learn more about these winning businesses, visit Spindaroos.com and NoApologiesAC.com. For more on the American Small Business Championship visit Championship.Score.org.