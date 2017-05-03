FedEx announced that Sword & Plough is the grand prize winner of its 5th annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. Denver based Sword & Plough will receive a $25,000 grant, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office print and business services to help them grow their business. This year, the contest offered grants and services to 10 small businesses, distributing a collective prize pool of $120,500—the largest sum since the contest’s inception. Sword & Plough is a veteran-owned, socially conscious fashion company that repurposes thousands of pounds of military surplus. Sword & Plough combines these durable materials with other military grade fabrics, and incorporates them into stylish bag and accessory designs. They work with U.S. manufacturers that are owned or partially operated by veterans and donate 10% of profits to veteran initiatives.
Local company wins FedEx Small Business Grant Contest
-
Denver sisters’ small business wins national award for supporting veterans
-
Fire Dept. Coffee – Gets You Fired Up
-
Telemarketer, investigated by Florida AG, calls Colorado Garden & Home Show attendees
-
Colorado DAV Thrift Stores close for good; profits had helped disabled veterans
-
12-year-old entrepreneur donates big to Freedom Service Dogs
-
-
Questions surround man who says military medals, papers left in impounded RV
-
Hundreds of veterans connect with companies at large job fair
-
Get 50% Off at Juicy Burgers and Dogs
-
Congressman says families of Colorado veterans not getting help they need
-
Weld County DA dismisses burglary charges against veteran with brain injury
-
-
Murder suspect said he went to New York to kill black men, police say
-
Bomb Coffee – Highly Explosive!
-
30 Colorado Vietnam War veterans honored with special pin