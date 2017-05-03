Local company wins FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FedEx announced that Sword & Plough is the grand prize winner of its 5th annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. Denver based Sword & Plough will receive a $25,000 grant, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office print and business services to help them grow their business. This year, the contest offered grants and services to 10 small businesses, distributing a collective prize pool of $120,500—the largest sum since the contest’s inception. Sword & Plough is a veteran-owned, socially conscious fashion company that repurposes thousands of pounds of military surplus. Sword & Plough combines these durable materials with other military grade fabrics, and incorporates them into stylish bag and accessory designs. They work with U.S. manufacturers that are owned or partially operated by veterans and donate 10% of profits to veteran initiatives.