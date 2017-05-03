Lakewood veterinarian sings to nervous pup before surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A nervous puppy that was about to have her spay surgery at a Lakewood animal hospital last week was comforted with singing by a veterinarian.

Dr. Ross Henderson with Fox Hollow Animal Hospital got his guitar and snuggled next to Ruby while singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“Sometimes your patient just needs you to go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable when they’re here for the day to have surgery,” the Facebook post read. “Dr. Ross has mastered the technique and sweet Ruby was so thankful for that.”

The 28-year-old works at the veterinary hospital with his brother and father, according to Today.

After taking care of animals, Henderson said his second passion is music and occasionally sings to the animals at the clinic.