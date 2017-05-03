Hundreds of cows killed or lost in southeast Colorado blizzard

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of cows were killed or lost during the blizzard that hit extreme southeastern Colorado last weekend. More than two feet of snow buried that region.

Baca County officials said 400 cows died in the storm.

Farmers and ranchers were working nonstop to find livestock that wandered off during the storm, even into Oklahoma.

Julie Christiansen Tate shared photos of some of the cattle that were killed and recovery efforts for those that walked away.

Hazardous road conditions and big snow drifts are making the search difficult.