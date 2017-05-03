Governor: Firestone explosion must never happen again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Governor John Hickenlooper addressed the public Wednesday for the first time since a deadly home explosion was linked to a severed flowline that, by all accounts, the homeowners did not know was there.

In response, Hickenlooper issued a statewide directive requiring an inspection of all wells and lines within 1,000 feet of structures.

Wednesday Hickenlooper estimated that would be about 50,000 locations within 30 days.

"We are going to evaluate our entire inspection process and try to look at what should an inspector have noticed," Hickenlooper said.

The Governor said he did not believe the oil and gas companies would "cut corners" during the inspection process.

The directive requires the companies themselves to inspect the lines, not statewide agents.

As for whether 50,000 would be inspected within 30 days, Hickenlooper said that might be a tall task but wanted to convey a "high sense of urgency."

RELATED: Interactive map shows every oil and gas well in Colorado

A major issue with this ongoing story are flowlines, partially outdated and abandoned ones decades old.

Hickenlooper believed proper mapping should take place.

"Their location should be a matter of public record," Hickenlooper said.

"The question we have to ask is how does this never happen again," Hickenlooper added.