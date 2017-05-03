Firestone residents worried about home values after explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- Residents who live in the neighborhood where a home exploded last month in Firestone have a lot of concerns and unanswered questions.

Among them, many are concerned how the explosion and proximity of houses to numerous gas wells affect their home values.

Sara Kirk was planning to put her home on the market this summer. However, she now wonders if that will be possible if her home drops in value.

"I definitely feel trapped," she said. "I wouldn't want to buy a house here now. I can't imagine anyone else would," she said.

Josh Hunter is a realtor with St. Vrain Realty. He says only time will tell what kind of imapact the explosion and statewide review of oil and gas wells will have on the real estate market.

However, he admits the burned home is not welcoming prospective buyers to the neighborhood, especially when they learn of the lives that were lost.

"This is the first situation like this we've ever experienced," Hunter said. "There's an absolute stigma for that. You can't overlook seeing the fence up and what remains of the house there," Hunter said.

"I'm really scared. You just wonder, do we have gas leaking? Because they had no idea. Do we have gas leaking into our house?" added Kirk.

Five homes in the Oak Meadows subdivision are for sale. Four were already under contract.

"I talked to one agent today who said the buyers were not having cold feet or anything," said Hunter.

However, Hunter admits that could change if more problems are detected, or if a statewide review of oil and gas wells reveals dangers in other neighborhoods.

Denver-based Boesen law firm has already reached out to homeowners in Oak Meadows about plans to file a lawsuit, hoping to take Anadarko Petroleum, and possibly homebuilders to task.

"I just want them to do the right thing, and someone's responsible for this and someone needs to be held accountable," said Kirk.