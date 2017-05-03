Dumb Friends League annual Furry Scurry takes place Saturday

DENVER — The Dumb Friends League will hold its annual Furry Scurry on Saturday.

The two-mile walk and pet-fest that benefits pets and horses at the adoption center will take place at Washington Park.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. Earlier registration is also available.

The cost is $50 for adults and $25 for those 14 years old and younger.

The event is full of demonstrations and contests, including best pet tricks, best tail wagging and a doggie doppelganger contest.