Driver crashes into salon on Parker Road

PARKER, Colo. — A car crashed into a salon in Parker Wednesday morning.

The Parker Police Department tweeted a photo of a white Honda CRV lodged partway into Hairstyling Connections in the Pine Lane Plaza on Parker Road.

Police said there were no injuries to the driver or anyone inside the salon.

A Tech Rescue Team from South Metro Fire Rescue was working to shore up the building.

Parker update – Thankfully no one in the vehicle or the building were injured. Tech Rescue Team will stabilize the building with shoring. pic.twitter.com/Vh8nv7TZwU — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 3, 2017

There was no word on what led up to the crash.

Just this past weekend, a vehicle crashed through the RNK Running and Walking store at 13019 S. Parker Road, injuring six people, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

One person was in critical condition, two people were in serious condition and three had minor injuries after the car plowed through the store.

Store owner Jim Browning said one of the injured employees is former Olympic runner Trent Briney.

The Parker Police Department said the driver involved might have suffered a medical incident that caused the crash.