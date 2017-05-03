Dog dies in Federal Heights apartment fire

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A dog died in an apartment fire late Tuesday night, the Federal Heights Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to The Lodge on 84th Avenue apartment complex at 1327 W. 84th Ave. about 9:15 p.m.

They immediately noticed heavy smoke billowing from a unit and began a fire attack. Fire crews did not find any victims and put out the fire without anyone getting injured.

Crews found a dog in the unit that was not breathing. They performed CPR, but the dog died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and remains undetermined.