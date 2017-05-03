Denver Comic Con offering geek-themed group wedding

DENVER – Denver Comic Con is offering fans the chance to get married dressed as their favorite characters.

“The Unity Wedding” will be held on July 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center.

The group wedding is open to any LGBT and straight couples that want to get married wearing their favorite character costumes.

The ceremony will feature a “licensed officiant and pop-culture-themed wedding vows.”

There are a few rules to the ceremony though:

Only “new” weddings will be accepted – no vow renewals.

The ceremony is going to be photographed and recorded. Media as well as anyone with a 3-day or Sunday badge will also be allowed to attend.

Couples must apply for their own marriage license and provide proof of the marriage license application by May 22.

If you wish to participate in this magical event, you must apply at denvercomiccon.com by midnight on Sunday.

Chosen couples will be notified by May 14 and will be given two 3-day passes to Comic Con and four additional Sunday passes for family and friends who wish to attend.

Denver Comic Con held The Unity Wedding in 2016 as a collaboration with Denver PrideFest. The ceremony was officiated by science fiction writer and comic book historian Andy Mangels.