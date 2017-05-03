Death on a Train: Mother escaping abusive home arrives dead in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Marina Placensia’s family arrived at Denver’s Union Station the morning of September 1st excited to see her, but also admittedly a little nervous.

The day before, seven of her relatives tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers they set in motion a secret, risky plan they hoped would save Placensia’s life.

By most accounts, the 28-year-old mother of four had been living for years in a world of domestic violence.

Her brother, Christopher Medina, told the FOX31 Problem Solvers his sister was “ready to break the cycle” and finally leave her longtime boyfriend; the documented abuser.

“That’s why I was here (at Union Station)! To let him know she’s not going home with you. She’s coming home with us where she belongs,” Medina said. “We were going to take care of those kids and take care of her.”

Transit records show Placensia, her kids, and her boyfriend boarded Amtrak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the nearest station to their home in Racine.

By the time the passenger train pulled into Denver, Placensia was dead in her seat.

The Denver Medical Examiner did an autopsy and identified 35 specific injuries, mostly caused by blunt force trauma, on Placensia’s body. However, in a rare decision, the assistant coroner ruled Placensia’s cause of death as “undetermined.”

Experts tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers, that “undetermined” ruling is typically a “signal” for police to take a closer look at what may have happened prior to the person’s death.

Now, eight months later, the Denver Police Homicide division admits it has an open death investigation, but Placensia’s family still has no official answers as to exactly how or why Marina died.

They called FOX31 investigative reporter Chris Halsne for help. He and his team traced Marina Placensia’s final days of life and found something police had yet to discover.

