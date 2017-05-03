Dashcam video captures fiery small plane crash at busy intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKILTEO, Wash. -- Video from a dashcam showed a small plane hitting power lines and crashing at a busy intersection in Washington state on Tuesday.

A burst of flames can be seen in the video that was taken by Guanting Li. Two people were on the plane that crashed in Mukilteo, Wash. No one was seriously injured, KOMO in Seattle reported.

Several cars were damaged in the crash, KOMO reported. Officials are investigating what caused the single-engine Piper PA-32 to crash after takeoff.

Amanda Hayes was one of several witnesses who spoke with KOMO. She said the plane's wing scraped her car.

"I'm so lucky," witness Amanda Hayes told KOMO. "I just said, 'Get down.' And before I know it, I could feel the heat on my face ... and like the fireball and the wing clipped at the end.

"When it was over, I wasn't sure if we were OK, if our van was OK. I don't know. That's probably the closest I've come to really thinking, 'Oh, this is the end.'"