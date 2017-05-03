17 University of Colorado dental and medical students joined culinary nutrition chefs side-by-side in the kitchen for a Culinary Medicine course, hosted at Johnson & Wales University’s production kitchens. The program is funded by Delta Dental of Colorado. Dental and medical students were presented with case studies in their discipline. They developed and produced recipes from scratch and learn how to counsel patients on nutrition. The course is co-taught by faculty from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and the Johnson & Wales University Culinary Nutrition program. The pilot program debuted in 2015 between the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Johnson & Wales University. This is the first year that dental students will be in the mix.