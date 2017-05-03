Community meeting to be held after sexually violent predator moves to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community notification meeting on Wednesday night after a sexually violent predator moved into the area.

The meeting regarding 57-year-old Julian Reyes will be held at 6 p.m. at Deer Creek Middle School (9201 W. Columbine Drive) in Littleton.

Reyes was classified as a sexually violent predator by the Pueblo County District Court in 2008.

He was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in 1977, attempted third-degree sexual assault in 1985 and attempted unlawful sexual contact in 2008.

The sheriff’s office said his convictions involved adult victims who were known and unknown to him.

Reyes recently moved to 7192 S. Johnson St. and registered as a sex offender, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement actively notifies citizens when a person deemed a sexually violent predator moves into a community, the sheriff’s office said.

Children are advised not attend the meeting and the sheriff’s office said those 15 and younger who are not accompanied by an adult will not be allowed inside.