Colordo State University board approves 5 percent tuition increase

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University will increase tuition for all students next year after a vote Tuesday by the schools board of governors and contingent on passage of the state budget by lawmakers.

The tuition hikes will go into affect with the 2017-18 school year if the budget is approved at anticipated levels for higher education.

The new tuition rates would include:

Resident undergraduate: $9,152, a 5 percent increase ($436 change)

Nonresident undergraduate: $26,660, a 2.5 percent increase ($650 change)

Resident graduate: $9,917, a 3 percent increase ($289 change)

Nonresident rraduate: $24,312, a 3 percent increase ($709 change)

Base tuition rates do not include student fees, which will cost all students an additional $2,243 per year, a 1.4 percent increase.

Those fees pay for programs and facilities on campus, including the recreation center, health center and athletic department.

Room and board will increase for on-campus students to an estimated $11,974, a 2.9 percent increase.