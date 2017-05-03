Budweiser Clydesdales coming back to Fort Collins brewery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The iconic Clydesdales will be in Fort Collins later this month at the Budweiser brewery.

From May 19 to June 4, the horses will be stationed at the brewery at 2351 Busch Drive.

They will be on public display from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Visitors can take pictures with the horses from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from May 21 to June 4.

The Clydesdales won’t be available for viewing after 4 p.m. on May 28 and June 1 because of private events.

40.617477 -105.005116