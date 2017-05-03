Beware of convincing Google Docs phishing scam that’s spreading fast

A dangerously convincing Google Docs phishing scam is hitting the internet on Wednesday.

By clicking the fake link it will take you to a real Google-hosted login page with a list of your Google accounts ready to click, Tech Crunch reports. It even has a google.com domain in the address bar.

Once you select an account and ask you to provide permission for an app called “Google Docs.” Once you click allow the fake “Google Docs” app receives permission to read your emails and email your contacts.

This will spread the scam to almost everyone you have ever emailed.

The best advice is simply don’t click the link and delete the email. And never open links or download attachments from senders you are unfamiliar with.

But, if you fell for it or think you may have been hit, Google says you need to reset your password and check your app permissions.

“We’ve removed the fake pages and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again,” Google told Gizmodo in a statement. “If you think you may have accidentally given out your account information, please reset your password.”

There should not be an app called “Google Docs” in your app permissions. The real Google Docs automatically has access to your account. If you see the fake Google Docs app listed you can remove it by clicking the label and hit “remove.”