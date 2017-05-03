15 homes evacuated in Conifer after unmarked gas line cut

CONIFER, Colo. — An unmarked gas line was accidentally cut in Conifer on Wednesday morning, prompting some homes to be evacuated, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office and firefighters were evacuating about 15 homes in the 30600 block of Kings Valley Drive where the line was cut.

Evacuees were taken to the Elk Creek Fire Station 1 (11993 Blackford Road) until repairs to the line could be made.

The sheriff’s office did not say who cut the line or how long repairs would take.