Wheat Ridge Team wins at Eco Marathon

A team from the Wheat Ridge High School STEM class took first place at the Shell Eco Marathon with their hydrogen fuel cell car.

It is an annual international competition in Detroit that challenges student teams around the world to design, build, test and drive ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

The Detroit competition hosted teams from North and South America, most of whom are college and university teams.

According to Jeffco Public schools, students began working on their hydrogen fuel car this past September, in partnership with the University of Colorado Denver which included creating the design, making molds, and putting in electronics.

The cars first pass a series of technical inspections then a trial run on an indoor track.

Against formidable competition, the Wheat Ridge team won first place.

In the three years they have entered, Wheat Ridge won first place twice and took second last year.

These students dedicate many evening and weekend hours over a period of months to get their car built and running.