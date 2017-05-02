Westernaires launches GoFundMe after contagious disease spreads through horses, ponies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 50 horses and more than 20 ponies owned by the Westernaires have been infected with a highly contagious equine disease called “strangles.”

The Westernaires is a non-profit organization in Jefferson County that teaches horsemanship and “the best traditions of the West” to young people, ages 9 to 19. They have performed in Wild West shows, parades, rodeos and competitions for 68 years.

“Westernaires is experiencing a financial hit like they never have before,” the Westernaires Alumni Association said on GoFundMe.

According to the Westernaires, strangles is a bacterial infection that has along incubation period and requires an isolation period of four to six weeks.

“Westernaires is working closely with their trusted veterinary team for booster inoculations and state-of-the-art care,” organizers stated. “The Westernaire Wrangler teams have been tireless in their round-the-clock care of both the healthy horses and the quarantined ill horses.”

On top of the expense of caring for the ill horses, organizers said they are losing about $15,000 a week that they would normally bring in by renting out the horses.

“Westernaires are flexible, perseverant (sic), and optimistic,” organizers stated on the GoFundMe page. “This is the spirit of Westernaires. Please help us ensure that their mission continues by donating any amount you can afford.​”