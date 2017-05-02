Video captures brawl between passengers on flight to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — One minute passengers were settling into their seats for the 11-hour flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles.

The next they were scrambling out of the way as a male passenger became irate and began throwing punches at another man seated in the row behind him.

“No one provoked him — he was cool up until a few minutes before he started hitting the guy,” said passenger Corey Hour, who videotaped the confrontation. “He started verbally abusing and intimidating people. Nothing triggered him, it just happened.”

The air rage episode occurred Monday night on All Nippon Airways Flight NH6 from suburban Tokyo’s Narita International Airport to Los Angeles.

Hour, from Phoenix, used his phone to capture the moment a man in a red Hawaiian shirt began punching another passenger on board the plane before it departed.

Video captures fistfight on Los Angeles-bound flight after a passenger became enraged and began throwing punches https://t.co/23fbE86RiO pic.twitter.com/ia73YwDR60 — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

“The airline staff did what they could to defuse the situation, and they reacted appropriately,” Hour said. “There were children everywhere, you can hear in the video them crying.”

Hour said after the initial encounter, the man in the red shirt “walked away but then came back and started hitting the guy again. That’s when I stopped filming and confronted him.”

“I was the one who stepped in. He backed down, I squared up with him and he wouldn’t confront me,” Hour said.

Hour said the man was then escorted off the aircraft by airline personnel.

For the record ANA staff and passengers handled the situation with grace and respect. They did the best they could to diffuse the situation. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

Hour praised the flight crew’s response on Twitter.

The flight was delayed more than 90 minutes as a result of the incident, Hour said.

As of now and after speaking with the other passengers the motive for why he did this is still UNKNOWN. None of us have any idea why at all. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 2, 2017

In a statement, ANA apologized to passengers for the flight delay and said the passenger was detained acnnnd did not fly.

A Narita airport police official said a “drunk” passenger was arrested at the airport Monday but did not confirm the arrest was related to this incident.