Travel-Friendly Booster Seat

It can be difficult to catch a break during Spring travel with kids. Between flights, road trips, and the crying fits in between, travel for new families can be tough. Once you've reached your destination, the next hurdle is meal time. The Svan Lyft Booster Seat can help! Instead of using the uncomfortable, germ-ridden public booster seats, this lightweight chair folds into a convenient carrying case, making it easy to pack as an airplane carry-on, or throw in the trunk of your car for a long road trip. They come in seven colors, and are available at Svan.com or Amazon.com.