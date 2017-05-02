Sexually violent predator moves into Boulder homeless shelter

BOULDER, Colo. — A sexually violent predator who was not allowed to move to the Jamestown area has instead moved to Boulder, authorities said Monday.

Christopher Edward Lawyer, 42, is a registered sex offender and convicted rapist. He was released from prison on April 27 and registered with the Longmont Police Department.

On Monday, he he deregistered from Longmont and instead registered with the Boulder Police Department. His parole officer said Lawyer is staying at a homeless shelter at 4869 N. Broadway.

Lawyer was convicted of first-degree sexual assault by use of force/violence, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and menacing.

Police said the crimes were committed against a newspaper carrier in Boulder County in 2000. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, but violated parole in 2016.

Lawyer is described as a white man, 6-foot-2 and 265 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes. He sometimes wears glasses.

Police said it has been determined by experts that Lawyer is likely to commit more sexual crimes.

Anyone needing more information should call police at 303-441-4332.

Police made the announcement of Lawyer’s whereabouts to enhance public safety and protection.

