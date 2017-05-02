School teachers turn to crowd funding activities for supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tight budgets for teachers across America are forcing many to get creative. New research from the crowd funding site GoFundMe shows 91% of teachers used their own money to pay for school supplies.

The teachers spent an average of $500 per year.

The challenge for many is providing a quality education without the best learning tools available.

Smith Elementary School teacher Amanda Eckert is boldly taking on that challenge. “I think someone has to do it for the kids who really don't have the opportunities.”

Eckert, who is the special education chair and teacher leader at the school, set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy iPads for her class.

She hopes to give her students an educational edge down the road. “Most jobs are going towards technology and a lot of our students are now expected when they go into the workforce to be technology capable.”

The GoFundMe report shows right now in Colorado, there are 1,745 K-12 GoFundMe campaigns running.

So far, they've raised $854,000 dollars from 14,700 donors.

Many would call Amanda Eckert a real Problem Solver, but she says it's all just part of being a devoted teacher. “My job is to really broaden the students’ horizon and make them dream big and believe in themselves.”

