Svan's Fire Truck and Police Car Pull-Along Toy Boxes are a fun alternative to regular toy boxes. They're constructed from all natural wood and non-toxic pain, and come with a string attached to the front for easy pulling. Children can tote around their cars and collect their toys. These toy boxes are recommended for ages 2 and up.

You can find them at Svan.com and Amazon.com.