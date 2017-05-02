No injuries in southwest Denver drive-by shooting

DENVER — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.
The shooting happened after 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Warren Avenue, near South Federal Boulevard and West Iliff Avenue.
An occupied house and a vehicle were hit, and shell casings were found in the street, police said.
Police said the shots were fired from a red Jeep. It provided no other description or a license plate.
What led to the shooting is under investigation.
39.676323 -105.018249