Man's body found in parked SUV in Jefferson County; death investigated as homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man’s body was found inside a parked SUV in a Jefferson County neighborhood on Monday afternoon and the death is being treated as a homicide, investigators said.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Samuel Stewart by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the 11300 block of West Maplewood Drive, near West Coal Mine Drive and South Simms Street, on a report of a suspicious vehicle about 3:30 p.m.

The white Ford Explorer was noticed in the morning and was unfamiliar to residents in the neighborhood. Deputies were told they became concerned when the SUV had not moved for several hours.

Residents later noticed Stewart inside the SUV was unresponsive and called 911. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not say how Stewart was killed.

The sheriff’s office said no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. There is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.