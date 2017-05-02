Colorado may not have access to open water, but the state is still a hotbed for paddle sports of all kinds. Deputy Editor Lindsey Koehler from 5280 magazine shows us some cool places to go to play in the water.
Make a splash with 5280
-
Bold colors trending
-
Unique 2 Colorado Products
-
Denver Central Market
-
Spruce up your outdoor space
-
Colorado’s Best Homes with Coldwell Banker
-
-
Photo booth company accused of taking money from brides, prom organizers, graduates
-
Enjoy Downtown Living
-
Insider Tips to Stage Your Home with 5280
-
How to add bold colors to your home
-
Headbands and Ski Masks from Recycled Water Bottles
-
-
How to deck out your deck
-
Wedding Dress Trends
-
The New Face of Tech on the Front Range