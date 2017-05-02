Live Nation offering $20 tickets for 17 Denver-area concerts

DENVER — Summer in the Mile High City means plenty of sunshine and, of course, some of the hottest musical acts visiting some of the best music venues in the world, right here in Colorado.

In honor of National Concert Day, Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to several of its biggest shows across the country, including 17 in the Denver metro area.

The offer is good May 2-9.

The shows in the Denver area include venues like Red Rocks, Pepsi Center, the Fillmore Auditorium, the Bellco Theatre, and the Levitt Pavilion.

Here are the Denver-area shows that are part of the sale, according to Live Nation’s website.

May 8: Chris Brown at Pepsi Center

May 13: Flogging Molly at Fillmore Auditorium

June 6: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at Pepsi Center

June 6: Celtic Woman at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 30: Rise Against at Pepsi Center

July 6: Queen and Adam Lambert at Pepsi Center

July 14: All Time Low at Fillmore Auditorium

July 15: Brad Paisley at Pepsi Center

July 19: Prince Royce at Fillmore Auditorium

July 22: Descendents at Fillmore Auditorium

July 23: Lifehouse at Fillmore Auditorium

July 24: Retro Futura at Bellco Theatre

July 26: Echo & The Bunnymen at Fillmore Auditorium

July 30: Chevelle at Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 11: 311 at Levitt Pavilion

Aug. 29: Lionel Richie at Pepsi Center

Oct. 4: Straight No Chaser and Scott Bradlee at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

More details can be found on the “Kickoff to Summer Sale 2017″ section of Live Nation’s website.