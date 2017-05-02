× Janet Jackson’s ‘State of the World’ tour coming to Denver in October

DENVER — Janet Jackson announced Tuesday that she’s making some major life changes — she’s splitting from her husband, getting ready to hit the road again and renaming her tour.

In a video posted Tuesday, Jackson said she’s preparing to resume the “Unbreakable Tour” she had to put on hold while she was pregnant.

The 50-year-old performer talked candidly about having bags under her eyes and admitted to “putting on quite a few” pounds after having a baby.

She giggled while talking about what a happy, healthy, loving baby he is, but then her tone turned serious.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second,” Jackson said. “Yes, I separated from my husband. We’re in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Jackson also announced she was changing the name of her tour to the “State of the World Tour.”

“It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” Jackson explained.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

According to Rolling Stone, the tour will kick off Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana and wrap up Dec. 17 in Atlanta. It includes 56 shows, including the Pepsi Center in Denver on Oct. 17.

Tickets for the newly scheduled stops will go on sale starting May 5 at Live Nation, Rolling Stone reported. Tickets from the postponed “Unbreakable Tour” concerts will be honored at the new dates.

