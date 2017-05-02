× Investigators: Deadly Firestone home explosion caused by gas from cut, abandoned line to well

FIRESTONE, Colo. — The deadly home explosion in Firestone was caused by gas that entered the home through a cut, abandoned flow line from a well, investigators announced Tuesday.

The explosion and fire happened about 4:45 p.m. on April 17 in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue near Colorado and Firestone boulevards.

“Investigators have reached the conclusion that the origin and cause of the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the Martinez home and damaged the neighboring home resulting in the deaths of Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin and the severe injury to Erin Martinez was unrefined, non-odorized gas that entered the home through a French Drain and Sump Pit due to a cut, abandoned gas flow line attached to an oil and gas well in the vicinity that, while abandoned, had not been disconnected from the wellhead and capped,” firefighters said in a statement.

“Officials have also determined that the flow line was controlled with the shut in, or ceasing of production of the well as a precaution taken on April 17 as part of initial response measures, and that no additional contamination or danger exists to neighboring homes,” officials added.

The investigation will now be turned over to the Firestone Police Department for the next phase of the investigation, which is an official death investigation.

Erin Martinez is a science teacher at Mountain Range High School, Adams 12 Five Star Schools said. The Martinezes have two children, a boy and a girl.

Erin Martinez and the boy were inside the home when the explosion. A neighbor and construction crew working nearby rushed to the scene to get them out. They found Erin Martinez pinned under the collapsed roof.

“She was in there kind of deeper than the forklift could reach so we were all in there just kind of pulling boards and drywall chunks, and just trying to free her manually,” said Ben Chapman, who lives across the street from the Martinezes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Martinez and Irwin families.