Home prices in Denver metro area up nearly 10 percent over past year

DENVER — Home prices continued to rise in the Denver metro area in March, jumping nearly 10 percent, according to research by CoreLogic.

Prices in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood grew 9.9 percent compared to March 2016, the largest increase in the country for a metropolitan area.

Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago were next at 6.4 percent, followed by Washington at 5.5 percent.

Home prices jumped 8.7 percent statewide.

Nationally, home prices were up 7.1 percent. CoreLogic expects another 4.9 percent increase nationally by March 2018.

“With a forecasted increase of almost 5 percent over the next 12 months, the index is expected to reach the previous peak during the second half of this year,” CoreLogic chief economist Frank Nothaft said.

“Prices in more than half the country have already surpassed their previous peaks, and almost 20 percent of metropolitan areas are now at their price peaks.”