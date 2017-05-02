× Openly gay lawmaker shuts down hater by calling his grandmother

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — Before you post something on a public website, you might want to consider whether it’s something you’d say in front of your grandmother.

One hater learned that the hard way after posting an offensive comment on Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims‘ Facebook page.

When the openly gay lawmaker discovered someone, identified only as David, had posted racist and homophobic slurs, Sims did a little digging and found a useful bit of information on David’s profile page.

“David, I can’t tell if you’re just a really dumb little boy or an angry bigot but I know for sure that you shouldn’t have posted your grandmother’s telephone number on your Facebook page,” Sims replied to the post. “She and I just had a very disappointing chat about you.”

Sims later shared a photo of the post and his comment, with the caption: “Dear Bigots, posting your grandmother’s telephone number all over the same page you use to post slurs on other people’s pages is not going to end well for you. Brian”

The post got hundreds of comments applauding Sims for how he handled the situation.

“True story?” another asked.

“Absolutely. She was pretty frustrated,” Sims replied.