Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles signs one-year deal with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has signed a one-year contract with the Broncos, the team announced Tuesday.

“Excited to have Jamaal Charles join the Broncos,” Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway tweeted. “A great addition to our backfield, and we’re thrilled we won’t have to play against him!”

The deal is worth up to $3.75 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Charles was in Denver for a free agent visit on Tuesday, and it was clear that the Broncos didn’t want him to leave town without a deal.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL radio on Monday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph made no secret of the fact that his team was interested in Charles. Joseph said “if he’s right and it fits for us, we’ll make it happen.”

Charles has more career rushing yards vs the Broncos (987) than any other opponent. Broncos play at Chiefs in Week 8. https://t.co/WHyNJWSd2l — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 2, 2017

Charles has had medical issues in the last few seasons. The 30-year-old only played a total of eight games over the last two seasons.

Charles tore his right ACL in 2015 after just five games and appeared ready to return in 2016 before a meniscus operation in November ended that season for him after just 12 carries in three games.

Charles was placed on injured reserve both seasons and was released by the team in February.