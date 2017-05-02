Football player who went viral for befriending boy with autism signs with NFL team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida State University football player who kept a boy with autism company during lunch has signed with a NFL team.

The story of Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph sitting with sixth-grader Bo Paske in August went viral.

Although the Florida State junior wasn’t selected in the draft, he reportedly was signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Giants, according to CBS Sports.

Rudolph made national headlines when he was visiting Paske’s middle school in Tallahassee, Fla. with his teammates. He noticed the young boy sitting alone at lunch and decided to sit across from him.

Paske’s mother posted the photo to Facebook and it went viral.

“He doesn’t seem to mind if he eats lunch alone. It’s one of my daily questions for him,” Leah Paske, Bo’s mom, wrote in a Facebook post. “Was there a time today you felt sad? Who did you eat lunch with today? Sometimes the answer is a classmate, but most days it’s nobody.”

“I grabbed two slices of pizza and I recognized Bo sitting alone so I asked him could I sit down and have lunch with him, and he said, ‘Sure, why not,” Rudolph told Fox and Friends after the photo went viral.

“As soon as I sat down he introduced himself to me and said ‘Hey my name is Bo, what’s your name,’ and the conversation went from there.”

The stayed in touch and Rudolph later presented him with a personalized Florida State jersey.

The news of Rudolph’s signing came just days after his father was killed by an allegedly accidental gunshot wound.