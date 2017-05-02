Fill Food Banks this Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in seven Coloradans worry where their next meal will come from, and 400,000 people in Denver worry about where they will find their next meal. According to Feeding America, food bank supplies take a huge hit in the first quarter, in what's known as the "Spring Hunger Gap." While Colorado's own Food Bank of the Rockies works tirelessly to support those struggling with hunger, now is the time when they need support from their community. That's why initiatives like Walmart's "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" Campaign is so important. Kevin Seggelke, the President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Rockies, and Scott Hughes from Walmart joined us to talk about the campaign. The goal is to help secure 100 million meals for Feeding America's network of food banks. "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" will run online and in all US Walmart stores from April 17-May 15.The public can get involved in store and online through the purchase of participating products.

If you'd like to learn more about helping Walmart fight hunger, visit Walmart.com/FightHunger/SparkChange. And you can learn even more ways to make a difference in your community at FoodBankRockies.org.