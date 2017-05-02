Endangered 71-year-old man missing from Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A 71-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia was reported missing Tuesday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Paul Gibson was last seen about 9 a.m. in the area of West 116th Avenue and Huron Street, where he left on foot, police said.

He’s described as being 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, a greenish jacket, blue jeans and a black beanie.

Anyone who sees Gibson or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 303-450-8892.